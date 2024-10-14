New Groundbreaking Publication: Principle of Dynamic Gravitation by Songcheng Li

SONGCHENG LI Principle of Dynamic Gravitation

Challenges Conventional Theories of Gravity and the Universe

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yanxin Advanced Research Service is thrilled to announce the release of Principle of Dynamic Gravitation , an innovative new book by researcher Songcheng Li , offering a revolutionary take on gravitational theories and cosmic evolution. Building on the foundation of classical physics while addressing the gaps left by modern cosmological models, Principle of Dynamic Gravitation is set to challenge conventional thinking about the forces that shape the universe.Songcheng Li’s work delves deeply into one of astronomy’s greatest mysteries: the missing mass problem. The book introduces dynamic gravitation, a concept that extends traditional Newtonian dynamics into an accelerating reference frame, providing answers to long-standing questions about galaxy rotation curves, cosmic structures, and more. Unlike theories reliant on dark matter or Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND), Li’s dynamic gravitation offers a fresh explanation for the behavior of galaxies without invoking hypothetical matter.Key Highlights of Principle of Dynamic Gravitation:•Revolutionary Gravitational Theories: The book critiques established concepts like dark matter and MOND while introducing dynamic gravitation as an alternative model.•In-Depth Analysis of Galaxy Rotation Curves: Songcheng Li provides mathematical and empirical support for his theories, offering explanations for flat galaxy rotation curves that have perplexed physicists for decades.•Cosmic and Solar Applications: Beyond galaxies, Principle of Dynamic Gravitation explores how these theories can be applied to solar systems, cosmic voids, and megastructures.•Challenges to the Dark Matter Hypothesis: Li’s work directly addresses the shortcomings of dark matter-based models, offering dynamic gravitation as a more plausible explanation for observed cosmic phenomena.•Accessible to Both Scholars and Enthusiasts: While rooted in complex scientific concepts, the book is written in a manner that invites both seasoned astrophysicists and curious learners to explore its groundbreaking ideas.Dedicated to renowned Qigong master Dr. Yan Xin , who inspired Li’s pursuit of understanding the connection between Qi and gravitational forces, Principle of Dynamic Gravitation also pays tribute to the collaborative spirit of international scientific research.About the AuthorSongcheng Li is a researcher with a focus on classical and modern physics, gravitation, and astrophysical phenomena. His work has gained recognition for pushing the boundaries of gravitational theory, and Principle of Dynamic Gravitation represents his latest contribution to the field. Li’s meticulous research draws on data from historical and modern observations, challenging prevailing cosmological models and offering new perspectives on the forces that govern the universe.AvailabilityPrinciple of Dynamic Gravitation is available now through Amazon KDP and major online book retailers. For more information or to request a review copy, please contact : info@yanxinars.org

