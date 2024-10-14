Workshops for Biodiversity and Fresque de la Biodiversité at COP16 to highlight the importance of mobilizing all actors

Workshops for Biodiversity and Fresque de la biodiversité will participate in COP16 to engage with stakeholders and advocate for more resources for mobilization

There is no question: all actors in society must understand the value of biodiversity and contribute to its regeneration. Therefore, investing in awareness and training is essential.” — David Roy, Ateliers pour la biodiversité

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Workshops for Biodiversity team (Canada) and the Fresque de la Biodiversité team (France) will participate in COP16 to engage with stakeholders and advocate for greater resources for mobilization, communication and education.As outlined in Section K of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, enhancing communication, education, and awareness about biodiversity is crucial for achieving the 2030 mission and realizing the 2050 vision. The Framework stresses the importance of understanding nature's vital contributions to humanity while advocating for rigorous conservation, sustainable use of biological resources, and equitable benefit sharing.To support these goals, our teams will engage with stakeholders, participate in side events, and advocate for increased resource allocation towards communication and mobilization during the Sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, taking place in Cali, Colombia, from October 21 to November 1, 2024.We will also showcase the Biodiversity Collage tool in the Blue and Green Zone. This tool has trained over 60,000 people in more than 45 countries, helping all societal actors understand nature's contributions and the challenges posed by various direct and indirect drivers of biodiversity loss. By promoting a shared understanding of biodiversity, it empowers governments, businesses, and communities to reflect on and develop effective solutions.To schedule a meeting with our team during COP16, please contact David Roy (david@ateliersbiodiversitequebec.org) or Géraldine Vuillier (geraldine@fresquedelabiodiversite.org).About Ateliers pour la biodiversité (Workshops for biodiversity)Ateliers pour la biodiversité (NPO) designs and organizes workshops, events and training courses to raise awareness of the value and challenges of biodiversity, and to mobilize stakeholders to integrate biodiversity into their decision-making.About the Fresque de la biodiversité associationThe Fresque de la Biodiversité association designs tools to effectively raise stakeholders' awareness of critical biodiversity issues. These resources can be deployed by various players in their respective environments, thus fostering local ownership of the issues at stake.

