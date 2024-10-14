The Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) Elects New National Commander & National Vice Commander

National Commander Gary Ginsburg National Vice Commander Scott P. Stevens

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) is pleased to announce it has elected its 93rd National Commander, Command Sergeant Major Gary Ginsburg, USA, Retired of Rochester, NY and 5th National Vice Commander, Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4) Scott P. Stevens, USA, Retired of El Paso, TX during its 129th Annual National Convention in Atlantic City, NJ.National Commander (NC) Gary Ginsburg has been a life member of both the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) and the National Museum of American Jewish Military History since 2016. Ginsburg is the third generation of his family to serve in the JWV. His grandfather and father were longtime JWV members of Post 131 in Syracuse, NY.“As National Commander, my focus this year will be on expanding our outreach, reinforcing our veteran advocacy, and building on the JWV’s proud tradition of standing firm against hatred, bigotry, and antisemitism,” Ginsburg stated. “We have a unique opportunity to strengthen our organization and ensure that the voices of all veterans are heard, honored, and supported."He held multiple leadership positions including Department Commander for the JWV Department of New York following 33 years as a Soldier in the US Army. He served both in the states and overseas. Gary Ginsburg retired in the rank of Command Sergeant Major culminating with three assignments at brigade and battalion levels of command.He graduated with honors from the US Army Sergeants Major Academy in 1999 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University and a graduate degree (using his GI Bill benefits) from the University of Southern California.National Vice Commander (NVC) Scott P. Stevens, a Life Member of JWV since 2012, has held a wide range of leadership positions within both JWV and the National Museum of American Jewish Military History (NMAJMH). Nationally, he serves on the JWV National Executive Committee and has been an active member of several key committees, including as an action officer for the Constitution & Bylaws, Membership, and Information Technology Committees. He also chairs the National Convention Credentialing and Registration Committee and leads efforts to update vital organization documents. At the regional level, Stevens served as Department of TALO Commander from 2018 to 2020 and chaired their Membership Committee. Locally, he has held multiple leadership roles in Maurice Kubby Post 749. At NMAJMH, Stevens has served on the Board of Directors and contributed to the Programs and Exhibits Committee.“I am humbled and honored to serve as the National Vice Commander in support of the longest serving veterans’ organization in the United States. This year, I’m eager to support JWV in their mission to support veterans and combat antisemitism wherever and whenever it occurs,” stated Stevens.Stevens began his military career in February 1974 as an E-1 and was assigned as a HAWK Missile Battery Launcher Crewman. Over the next twelve years, he was promoted to Sergeant First Class (E-7). At 16 years of service, he applied for Warrant Officer and was assigned as a Patriot Missile Tactician/ Technician. Prior to retirement (30 years,) he served as a Brigade Senior Patriot Missile Tactics and Systems Maintenance Trainer/ Evaluator.Scott is a past Vice President of the Sun City Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officer Association (1997-1998) and is the President of Congregation Temple Mount Sinai, El Paso Texas 2023-2025.Scott was born in Cocoa Beach, Florida (1957). Scott is married to Bonny Stevens (1977) and has two sons, and five grandsons.###About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of AmericaFounded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.

