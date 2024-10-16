IMURS Dives Into Accessibility, Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation to Make Services More Inclusive

Seeing these autistic divers flourish has been transformative for our team.” — Darren Landon, IMURS CEO and Co-Founder

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated to providing individuals with disabilities the chance to experience the wonders of scuba diving, IMURS becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), which is a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn the certification, IMURS staff underwent training and certification that included knowledge and tips in understanding autism, effective communication, and best practices for accommodating autistic individuals and others with sensory sensitivities.

“Since 2022, we aimed to do more for our autistic participants, and achieving the Certified Autism Center™ certification is especially valuable for IMURS given the high number of autistic individuals in our program. Many have sensory sensitivities and unique communication needs, and our training has prepared our staff to better support and build trust with them. Seeing these autistic divers flourish has been transformative for our team,” says Darren Landon, IMURS CEO and Co-Founder.

IMURS is dedicated to providing life-changing experiences for people of all abilities by offering inclusive scuba diving programs tailored to their unique needs. In addition to programs for autistic individuals, other programs benefit individuals with mental health conditions, physical disabilities, PTSD, and more.

“We are excited to partner with IMURS to help them enhance their support for autistic, sensory-sensitive, and neurodiverse individuals. This designation reflects their commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all individuals, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they continue to make in the community,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###

About IMURS

IMURS is a nonprofit organization that has a passion for assisting individuals get relief from both mental health conditions and cognitive or physical disabilities through scuba diving. The six unique programs are developed using the best minds in instructional design and scuba instruction. Using the power of water, we assist IMURS participants with underwater meditation and mindfulness coping techniques used both underwater and above.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.