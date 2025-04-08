The Packhouse at Aziz Farms Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Joins Community-Wide Accessibility Initiative

The Packhouse at Aziz Farms becomes part of a growing effort led by Visit Greater Palm Springs to establish the region as a Certified Autism Destination™

THERMAL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credential and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) to The Packhouse at Aziz Farms, highlighting their dedication to support and welcome every guest that visits, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. To earn this certification, staff at The Packhouse completed an autism-specific training process, equipping them with knowledge of best practices, knowledge, and resources to assist and accommodate autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“We pride our education initiative in providing what is needed for the community. This is needed. Children with support needs thrive in healthy outdoor environments like ours,” says Mark Tadros, president and owner of The Packhouse at Aziz Farms.

“IBCCES is proud to designate The Packhouse at Aziz Farms as a Certified Autism Center™, highlighting their commitment to accessibility for every guest,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We are excited to add The Packhouse to the growing number of CACs in the Greater Palm Springs area, and we look forward to seeing the impact their certification will have on every guest that visits The Packhouse.”

By becoming a CAC, The Packhouse at Aziz Farms joins a valley-wide initiative to turn Greater Palms Springs into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) - an initiative spearheaded by Visit Greater Palm Springs. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

To further enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, The Packhouse at Aziz Farms is also listed on the Accessibility App directory. Through the directory, users are able to view the visitors center's location, the accommodations the organization offers and their address, contact information and hours of operation.

The IBCCES Accessibility App is free for users to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of information and resources related to certified organizations, sensory-friendly spaces, and navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the app helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About The Packhouse at Aziz Farms

Mark, Nicole, and their two children opened The Packhouse at Aziz Farms three years ago. The Packhouse is an expansion of Aziz Farms, a date growing and packing business Mark's father started in the mid 1980's. With Mark's background in culinary arts and agriculture and Nicole's experience as an educator, the pair designed every facet of their family farm to showcase their operation with a passion to infuse the Coachella Valley with an appreciation for the area's agriculture industry.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

