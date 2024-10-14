SGF Global Acquires Adecco Ecuador as Part of its Expansion and Strengthening Plan in Latin America

About

ABOUT US SGF Global is accredited in delivering efficient, responsive and innovative solutions while maintaining the highest standards in quality, ethics and professionalism aligned with its clients requirements and expectations. Our company provides staffing and support solutions in over 35 countries worldwide, having expanded by successfully integrating the processes of recruitment, development and retention of personnel. SGF Global has achieved the distinguished reputation of being synonymous with quality, integrity and reliability, guaranteeing recruitment and staffing excellence to its clients, administering their staffing needs and delivering results that consistently exceed their expectations and requirements, while being complaint with regulations. OUR MISSION Our mission is to empower our clients' growth by providing comprehensive human capital solutions. With a proactive and results-oriented team, we tailor our services to meet the unique requirements of each project, delivering integrated solutions that drive success. OUR VISION Our vision is to become the worldwide leader in providing seamlessly integrated human capital solutions. Through innovation, exceptional service quality, and a deep understanding of our clients' needs, we aim to set the industry standard and be recognized as the go-to partner for organizations worldwide.

