Ascent Label Anything Adds New Functionality and Bartender Cloud™ on Salesforce

Ascent Label Anything with Bartender Cloud™ on Salesforce

End-to-End Solution to Create, Manage, and Print From Salesforce Anywhere, at Any Time

SOMERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascent Solutions, the leading provider of Cloud ERP technology on Salesforce, is excited to announce the revamp of Ascent Label Anything and the addition of Bartender Cloud™ functionality. Now, it’s even easier for Salesforce customers to create, print, and manage labels directly from the Salesforce platform.Salesforce, the leading CRM platform, is extensible for cloud ERP with Ascent Solutions’ suite of native applications available on AppExchange. Ascent Label Anything empowers companies of all sizes to design barcode labels and RFID tags, print them, and encode them on Salesforce. Create any size label with any barcode symbology from any standard Salesforce object or any custom object. Ascent Label Anything is a standalone app that can be part of any solution, with or without other Ascent applications.BarTender Cloud™ is a cutting-edge, SaaS-based labeling solution designed to empower businesses to create, manage, and print labels from anywhere, at any time, without the complexities and costs associated with traditional IT infrastructure. This next-generation service is crafted to offer true labeling agility, coupled with automation, seamless business system integrations, and robust security protocols, ensuring operations are both streamlined and secure.“Aligning with industry leaders like BarTender and Zebra Technologies provides extensibility to our diverse customer base.” Said Shaun McInerney, President & CEO of Ascent Solutions. “Our partnerships allow us to focus resources on creating value-added solutions for customers across sectors.”Together, Ascent Label Anything and Bartender Cloud™ provide a complete cloud-based label management solution for startups, small/medium businesses, and enterprises on Salesforce. As companies grow their inventory, warehouse, and labeling capabilities, requirements often become more complex. This is especially true in our current business climate, where new laws across the US and UK will add stricter compliance, such as OSHA hazardous labeling requirements, that take effect between January 19, 2026, and July 19, 2027. This new law impacts chemical manufacturers, importers, and distributors.Ascent Solutions' best-in-class approach removes complexity from the equation and ensures compliance worldwide. Plus, Salesforce’s scalable platform effortlessly accommodates company growth, enabling more sophisticated inventory and warehouse strategies with deeper insights using advanced analytics and reporting. Ascent is in a unique position to connect the cloud ERP dots for customers through its technology and partnerships with Salesforce, Bartender Cloud™, Zebra Technologies, Accounting Seed, and others. This approach, called Operations 360°, unlocks the ability to have seamless inventory and order management, warehouse mobility, purchasing, returns, financials, and barcode creation to print directly within Salesforce. User-friendly applications allow you to effortlessly manage both inventory and orders while designing and printing labels or tags of any size and barcode type.About Ascent SolutionsAscent Solutions provides flexible, extensible, and scalable Cloud ERP technology on Salesforce. Ideally suited for any organization that needs real-time visibility into the fulfillment of orders and to track inventory across the supply chain from the manufacturing floor to the customer's doorstep. Learn more at www.ascenterp.com About Seagull ScientificSeagull Software is a provider of label management software for designing, printing, and automating the production of labels, barcodes, and RFID tags. Every year, businesses of all sizes and industries, including the world’s largest and most dynamic supply chains, trust Seagull’s BarTendersolutions to create, manage, print, mark and code over 100 billion labels, barcodes, RFID tags, dates, and other identifiers to keep their products moving, traceable and safe. The Company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For further information about Seagull, please visit www.seagullsoftware.com

