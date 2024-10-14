Governor Mills Honors Indigenous Peoples' Day

MAINE, October 14 - Back to current news.

October 14, 2024



Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day:

"Today, we honor the first stewards of the extraordinary place we now call Maine. For thousands of years, the Wabanaki Nations €“ the People of the Dawnland €“ have shaped the character, culture, and identity of the home we share. On Indigenous Peoples' Day, I ask all Maine people to join me in recommitting to building a shared future with Maine's Tribal Nations that is rooted in mutual trust, respect, and collaboration."

Governor Mills has made more progress with the Wabanaki Nations than any Maine Governor over the past 40 years. This progress includes:

This progress builds on the more than $800 million the Wabanaki Nations have collectively received from the Federal government over the past 16 years, in addition to the millions of dollars the Tribes have also received from the State of Maine through revenue sharing, education funding, and general assistance €“ streams of State revenues not received by other Tribes in other states.