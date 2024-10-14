Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Larceny from motor vehicles in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:  24A2007442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                          

STATION:     St. Albans                

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  10/13- 10/14/2024 between 2200 and 0430

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1101 Cline Road, Georgia

VIOLATION: Larceny from / trespassing into parked vehicles

 

ACCUSED:   UNK / Under investigation                                     

 

VICTIMS:  Aleta, Robert Jr, Thomas and Caitlin Burns

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the above timeframe, parked vehicles belonging to the victims were entered and personal property stolen from within. The property consisted of mostly loose change and a ski helmet and goggles. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.

 

 

