St. Albans Barracks / Larceny from motor vehicles in Georgia

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A2007442 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 524-5993 DATE/TIME: 10/13- 10/14/2024 between 2200 and 0430 INCIDENT LOCATION: 1101 Cline Road, Georgia VIOLATION: Larceny from / trespassing into parked vehicles ACCUSED: UNK / Under investigation VICTIMS: Aleta, Robert Jr, Thomas and Caitlin Burns CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the above timeframe, parked vehicles belonging to the victims were entered and personal property stolen from within. The property consisted of mostly loose change and a ski helmet and goggles. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.

