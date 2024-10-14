St. Albans Barracks / Larceny from motor vehicles in Georgia
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007442
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/13- 10/14/2024 between 2200 and 0430
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1101 Cline Road, Georgia
VIOLATION: Larceny from / trespassing into parked vehicles
ACCUSED: UNK / Under investigation
VICTIMS: Aleta, Robert Jr, Thomas and Caitlin Burns
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
During the above timeframe, parked vehicles belonging to the victims were entered and personal property stolen from within. The property consisted of mostly loose change and a ski helmet and goggles. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.
