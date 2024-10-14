Attorney General Jackley, Meade County Sheriff West Warn Public About Reported Deceptive Business Scam

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Meade County Sheriff Pat West announce that a Louisiana man has been arrested for deceptive business practices involving an asphalt paving job.

“These scams are aimed at taking advantage of people who need work projects completed as quickly as possible,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies for their help in addressing these scams.”

Bill Roger Acker III, 24, of Sunset LA has been charged with one count of Deceptive Acts or Practices and Grand Theft by Deception. He represented a family business called either “Bill Blacktop Paving,” or “Asphalt Paving.” The company is still thought to be working in western South Dakota. The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Both Attorney General Jackley and Sheriff West remind citizens to be cautious with such business proposals. Tips to remember:

Do not give in to high-pressure sales tactics.

Be cautious with individuals who solicit business door-to-door.

Always get any repair work, construction orders, and other types of contracts in writing with expected cost estimates.

Written estimates given should include the name of the business.

Compare written bids from several contractors before signing a contract.

Never pay for the entire job upfront and withhold the final payment until the work is done satisfactorily.

Don’t take a contractor’s word that your insurance company will cover the damage. Check directly with your insurance company.

Talk to someone you can trust before you provide money or personal information to someone who contacts you.

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/.

