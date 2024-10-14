Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment on International E-Waste Day

Today, 14 October, marks International e-Waste Day for South Africa and the rest of the world. The celebration of the day is aimed at raising awareness and highlighting the importance of responsible and sound management of electrical and electronic waste.

The theme for 2024 “Join the e-Waste Hunt – Retrieve, Recycle and Revive”, encourages the public to recycle their e-waste and declutter their homes, hunt down forgotten electronics and take out unused electronics that have gained new life to their nearest e-Waste collection points.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) is tackling e-waste, amongst others, enforcing legislative and regulatory measures to contribute to pollution reduction, resource conservation and effective energy consumption.

The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations were brought into law in South Africa in 2021. The policy is aimed at improving the producers' responsibility and accountability for the post-consumer stage of their products’ life cycle. To implement these regulations, the E-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA) serves as intermediary between industry and the government, with a particular focus on Waste Electrical Electronic Equipment and Lighting (WEEEL) - which includes electronic waste, lighting, and batteries.



According to the latest United Nations Global E-Waste Monitor, in 2022, 62 billion kg of e-waste is generated globally. This e-waste stream is growing five times faster than the formal recycling collection rates.



The department is tackling e-waste through, amongst others, legislative and regulatory measures to contribute to pollution reduction, resource conservation, and energy savings and is currently considering comments that were received from the public on the draft Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) National Management Policy.

This policy aims to provide a robust, integrative, harmonising and comprehensive policy framework that leads to the safe and sustainable management of all WEEE in South Africa that is evidence-based, transparent and inclusive, therefore responding to the needs of all South Africans. The rationale of the draft WEEE National Management Policy is to outline the intention of the Government of the Republic of South Africa to address WEEE management in a way that yields triple-bottom-line benefits. The triple-bottom-line aims to create new economic opportunities; offer decent and safe working conditions; and ensure the protection of the environment and people who depend on it.



South Africa is currently in the 3rd year of EPR Regulations that cover lighting, electrical and electronic equipment waste. To date almost 68 000 tons of e-waste has been diverted from landfill and recycled through EPR schemes. The retailers are providing collection points across the country enabling the recycling of e-waste.



The department is strengthening enforcement action against Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) producers that are not complying, including free riders. Thus far, 37 Pre-Compliance Notices have been issued to EEE producers. All producers of EEE are required to register with the Department to ensure that they are compliant.

