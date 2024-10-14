Minister Nomakhosazana Meth pays tribute to Dr Tito Mboweni

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, has expressed deep condolences on the passing of Mr. Tito Titus Mboweni, who served as the first Labour Minister from May 1994 to July 1998 under the Democratic dispensation, having been appointed by the late statesman, President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

As a seasoned ANC political activist, Mr. Mboweni was instrumental in the development of South Africa’s post-apartheid labour legislation such as the Labour Relations Act, Employment Equity Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, and Occupational Health and Safety Act, amongst others, which allowed for collective bargaining and the formation of the labour courts.

Mr. Mboweni was selected by the ANC Leadership to study Economics, which would later put him in good stead to steer South Africa’s economic growth and lead the transformation of the labour market and the Reserve Bank. Mr. Mboweni left South Africa and went into exile to Lesotho, where he obtained his BA Honours in Economics and Political Science, at the National University of Lesotho. He studied further and obtained his Masters in Development Economics from the University of East Anglia in England in 1988.

Mr. Mboweni is respected among his peers for his contribution to the transformation agenda and making the Reserve Bank accessible and understood by ordinary South Africans. He is equally respected by former Union Leaders, who have expressed appreciation for him working well with the Tripartite Alliance (ANC, SACP and COSATU), in bringing about the labour framework and protection of workers, which flowed from the Constitution.

Mr. Mboweni, also fondly known as Governor no. 8, served as the eighth, yet first African Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) from 1999 to 2009. He also served as the Minister of Finance, shaping the economic policy from October 2018 to August 2021. Under his brilliant tenure, South Africa’s GDP rose by 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 on a quarter on quarter seasonally adjusted and annualised, which is testament to his visionary and astute leadership.

Since his retirement, Mr. Mboweni among other things, had devoted himself to showing off his culinary skills on social media, which endeared him to many users, who fondly referred to him as the Twitter Chef, uncle Tito and “The Duke” of Magoebaskloof.

“I am deeply shocked and pained by the passing away of this Comrade and Colleague, Mr. Mboweni. It seemed so sudden and unexpected. In Mr. Mboweni, we have lost a brilliant, astute and selfless activist. He will be remembered for his contribution to the labour law framework and economic development of the country. He will be sorely missed.

On behalf of the Department and Ministry, Minister Meth extends sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Mboweni, all his friends, comrades and the country.

