Minister Dion George welcomes Western Cape High Court judgement to dismiss application to set aside decision on apportionment of TAE

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George welcomes Western Cape High Court Judgement to dismiss the application by SASMIA NPC and South African Squid Management Industrial Association to set aside the decision by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to apportion fifteen percent (15%) of the Squid Total Allowable Effort (TAE) to the Small-scale Fisheries sector and eighty five percent (85%) thereof to the commercial squid sector.

The judgement was handed down on Friday, 11 October 2024 by Acting Judge Pangaker of the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

Historically, squid was not included in the allocation of fishing rights to Small-scale Fishing Co-operatives. “Squid was included on an ad hoc basis in the allocation of fishing rights to specific Small-scale Fishing Co-operatives in their respective "Resource allocation schedules",” said Minister George.

“The decision to apportion 15% of the annual Squid Total Allowable Effort to the Small-scale Fisheries sector, is intended to bring about inclusion and socio-economic stability for the Small-scale fishers within the fishing industry. The decision of the Western Cape High Court is therefore a victory for the Department and for the members of the Small-scale Fishing Co-operatives who rely on fishing as a source of income and food security to feed their families and to look after their communities,” Minister George added.

