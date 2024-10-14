Minister Dean Macpherson announces steps to turbocharge infrastructure investment, 15 Oct

Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and the Acting Head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Mameetse Masemola, will on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, announce the next steps Infrastructure SA is taking to turbocharge investment into Infrastructure projects in South Africa to grow the economy and create jobs.

Research from international institutions such as the World Bank, McKinsey Global Institute, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that state efforts to increase infrastructure investment by 1% can contribute to economic growth of between 0.4% and 3%, a goal the Minister is committed to achieve.

The Minister will use the opportunity to unveil the innovatory approach Infrastructure SA is taking with regards to infrastructure investment, the current infrastructure investment pipeline in South Africa, and how the minister plans to expand the role of Infrastructure SA to turn the country into a construction site.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Time: 11:00 – 12:00

Venue: The Capital Empire – Sandhurst, Sandton, 177 Empire Pl, Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/2hqpM6PCFJ8P5BwCA

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

Nombulelo Nyathela

CD External Relations and Communications at Infrastructure South Africa

E-mail: NombuleloN@infrastructuresa.org