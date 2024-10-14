Minister Enoch Godongwana sends condolences following Dr Tito Mboweni’s passing

Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, expressed deep sadness by the sudden passing of Mr Tito Titus Mboweni late on Saturday. Minister Godongwana offers his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of the former central bank governor and Finance Minister who served his country with immeasurable distinction.

“We have lost a titan. A thinker, a doer, and above all a patriot. I am lost for words and heart broken,” said Minister Godongwana.



“It is hard to imagine the grief felt by those closest to him. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”



Mr Mboweni passed on 12 October 2024 following a short illness. He served as Minister of Finance between 2018 and 2021, guiding South Africa’s economy through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Mboweni was also Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) between 1999 and 2009.