The Radicati Group Releases “Cloud Business Email Market, 2024-2028”

Cloud Business Email services deliver high level security, scalability, and customization that all organizations require.” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: The Radicati Groupadmin@radicati.comThe latest study by The Radicati Group, “Cloud Business Email Market, 2024-2028” provides an in-depth analysis of the worldwide market for business cloud email and collaboration services. The study includes market trends, installed base market share by hosting provider, four-year forecasts, multi-tenant vs. dedicated adoption, breakouts by region, business size, and platform type. The study provides in-depth analysis of market adoption of Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Hosted Exchange.Cloud Business Email services now deliver the high level of security, scalability, and customization that was once only available in on-premises solutions. These improvements have made cloud-based solutions suitable for organizations of all sizes. Adoption of cloud email is seeing strong growth across all regions and customer demographics.To order a copy of the study, or to subscribe to our market research service, visit our website at http://www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group is a leading technology research and advisory firm focused on all aspects of email, security, email archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, instant messaging, unified communications, social networking, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group works with corporate organizations to assist in the selection of the right products and technologies to support their business needs, as well as with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. We also work with investment firms on a worldwide basis to help identify new investment opportunities.

