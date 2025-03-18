The Radicati Group Releases 'Data Loss Prevention - Market Quadrant 2025'

A competitive analysis of Data Loss Prevention vendors revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists and Mature Players

DLP solutions are seeing strong adoption in all verticals as organizations strive to protect from accidental or malicious data loss.” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest market brief by The Radicati Group, “Data Loss Prevention - Market Quadrant 2025” provides a competitive analysis of the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) market. Data Loss Prevention solutions are appliances, software, cloud services, and hybrid solutions that provide electronic data supervision and management to help organizations prevent the un-authorized sharing of sensitive information. These are content-aware technologies that protect data at rest, data in use, and data in motion against un-authorized external and internal information access.Data Loss Prevention vendors evaluated in this Market Quadrant include: Broadcom, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Fortra, Microsoft, Mimecast, Netwrix, Proofpoint, Safetica, and Trellix.Radicati Market QuadrantsSM look only at market leaders. Leading vendors are ranked based on a four quadrant system, which includes “Mature Players,” “Specialists,” “Trail Blazers,” and “Top Players” quadrants. Vendors are positioned based on their market share and the functionality of their solution. Radicati Market QuadrantsSM provide a comparative viewpoint of the market, and an analysis of each vendor, including both strengths and weaknesses.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.Contact:The Radicati Group, Inc.admin@radicati.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.