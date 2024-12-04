The Radicati Group Releases “Microsoft 365, Exchange Server and Outlook Market Analysis, 2024-2028”

Microsoft 365 sees strong worldwide adoption across all verticals

Microsoft 365 continues to see strong adoption, as more organizations gain confidence with cloud services.” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Microsoft 365, Exchange Server and Outlook Market Analysis, 2024 - 2028” provides an in-depth analysis of the penetration of Microsoft 365, Hosted Exchange, on-premises Exchange Server, and Outlook email clients in the Messaging and Collaboration market.The report provides detailed installed base, four-year growth forecasts, breakouts by region, and business size for Microsoft 365, Hosted Exchange, Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft Outlook on the web.According to the report, Microsoft 365 continues to see strong adoption, as more organizations of all sizes across all verticals gain confidence with the security and privacy of cloud services. The number of on-premises email deployments is decreasing at a rapid rate.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.