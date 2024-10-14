Sensory Introduces Emergency Vehicle Detection System for Enhanced Road Safety

Autonomous Vehicle Cockpit

Sensory launches a real-time, on-device Emergency Vehicle Detection System, offering over 99% accuracy and seamless integration for enhanced road safety.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensory, Inc., a leader in embedded AI and voice technology, is proud to announce the availability of its cutting-edge Automotive Siren Detection System . This state-of-the-art solution is designed to improve road safety by providing reliable, real-time detection of emergency vehicle sirens in both autonomous and modern vehicles.As autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) continue to evolve, the ability to quickly and accurately detect emergency vehicles on the road has become critical. Sensory's Automotive Siren Detection System addresses this need with a highly efficient, embedded solution that delivers exceptional detection accuracy while minimizing power consumption."Our 100% cloud-free Automotive Siren Detection System sets a standard in automotive safety," said Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory. "With embedded EVD , we’re enabling faster, reliable responses to emergency situations for autonomous vehicles and drivers alike. We’re doing this using existing microphones in the car, which offers lower cost of enablement for automotive companies."The system leverages digital signal processing (DSP) to continuously monitor and filter out non-siren noises, ensuring that emergency vehicle sirens are detected with over 99% accuracy. Sensory’s solution operates entirely on-device, eliminating the need for cloud connectivity and providing real-time detection even in areas without internet access. The system is designed for low power consumption, using just 5 MIPS during standby mode and 34 MIPS during revalidation, ensuring minimal impact on vehicle processing resources.Key features of the system include:High-accuracy siren detection: Over 99% accuracy in real-life road conditions ensures timely detection and response to emergency vehicles.Real-time, cloud-free operation: The fully embedded solution enables real-time detection without relying on cloud networks, ensuring responsivenessin any environment.Advanced noise filtering: Filters out more than 99.5% of non-siren audio, improving accuracy and reducing false alarms.Lower-cost integration: Compact design utilizes existing in-cabin microphones, allowing cost-effective implementation in both new and existingvehicles.Sensory’s Automotive Siren Detection System is available for integration into vehicles today, providing a critical enhancement to road safety for drivers and passengers alike. With its ability to improve vehicle responses to emergency situations, the system sets a new standard for both autonomous and traditional driving safety technologies.For more information or to schedule a demo, please contact Sensory at www.sensory.com About Sensory, Inc.Sensory Inc. develops fast, accurate, and private on-device AI technologies, powering over 3 billion devices globally from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, etc. With more than 50 patents, Sensory's innovations in speech recognition, emergency vehicle detection, voice assistants, biometrics, and natural language understanding span automotive, consumer electronics, wearables, medical and more.

