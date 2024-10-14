Youth Operator Injured in ATV Crash in Millsfield

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

October 14, 2024

Millsfield, NH – At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called to an ATV crash on Dixville Peak Road in Millsfield resulting in serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that a 15-year-old male was operating in a group of four off-highway recreational vehicles (OHRVs) when the crash occurred. The youth was descending at a high rate of speed on a downhill section of the road when he encountered a bumpy section. He was unable to maintain control and crashed into a ditch.

A call to 911 was made by his riding companions, who rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived. Errol Fire Department, Errol Rescue and Conservation Officer’s responded to the scene. The Errol Ambulance was able to drive directly to the crash scene where the operator was loaded in and transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.

This crash is still under investigation, however unreasonable speed for the existing conditions was a primary factor in the crash.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV operators to always operate in a reasonable and prudent manner for existing trail conditions and with regard for actual and potential hazards. In all cases speed should be controlled so that the operator is able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle, or object.