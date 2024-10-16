Homeowners Should Accomplish Fall Plumbing Maintenance Now

Protecting plumbing in Charleston, SC from freezing may not be top priority, but Rooter-Man SC suggests key fall maintenance to ensure smooth winter operation.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooter-Man SC is a full service plumbing company, family owned and based in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina. Providing service for both residential and commercial clients in the rapidly growing cities of Charleston, Summerville , North Charleston, and the surrounding area, the technicians at Rooter-Man SC have a thorough understanding of what measures local residents need to take in order to maintain the quality and functionality of their plumbing systems throughout every season.Fall and winter are relatively mild in the greater Charleston area, so some of the more well-known plumbing tips for winterization are less applicable than in colder climates. The ground rarely experiences a deep freeze, so pipes are not especially vulnerable to cracking due to the water inside freezing completely. Few homeowners regularly wrap exposed piping to protect it during very cold weather, although Rooter-Man technicians can give advice on when that precaution may be necessary, given the approach of a rare cold snap.However, late fall and winter do bring weather threats that property owners should guard against with some basic measures. Increased rainfall during this season, including the hurricanes that impact the area, can cause soil erosion that disrupts the positioning of pipes below the surface of the ground. The pressure on pipes that are not supported correctly underground causes them to crack, leading to flooding, property damage, and extensive repairs. Rooter-Man of SC advises having an experienced Charleston plumbing service inspect the infrastructure on a seasonal basis to ensure that erosion is not causing problems.Also related to heavy rainfall, basement sump pumps should be checked for functionality before they are required to work “overtime” to keep a home safe from flooding during hurricanes and other fall storms. This is a quick, convenient inspection that Rooter-Man SC can provide for Lowcountry property owners.A thorough seasonal inspection of the entire house’s plumbing system is also a very good idea for those planning to host holiday events at their home. Overnight guests and holiday parties place a heavy load on all parts of the plumbing system, from extra showers and toilet usage to more use of the kitchen sink, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Often when these fixtures are worn or nearing the end of their normal service life, the added strain of holiday events causes them to finally fail–just at the moment that it is most inconvenient for the homeowner. Hosts can anticipate holiday events with confidence after a complete plumbing inspection and knowing that their pipes are free of clogs , seals and other replaceable parts have been refreshed, and their appliances are capable of handling additional activity.On the other hand, families who leave home to visit others during the holidays for an extended period should ask their local plumbing technicians what they should do to ensure safety at their home while they are away. Water leaks that occur while the homeowner is gone cause far more damage, as they can go undetected for days. Shutting off the water supply to certain fixtures or to the entire house may be important to guarantee that the homeowner does not come home to a flooded house.The team at Rooter-Man SC is ready to visit homes and businesses throughout the greater Charleston area, inspecting systems, clearing slow or clogged drains, and giving advice about how to keep plumbing systems functioning properly through the upcoming fall and winter seasons. More information, service area, and plumbing tips are available from Rooter-Man SC at www.rootermansc.com , as well as the opportunity to book an appointment to have your property’s plumbing inspected by experts.

