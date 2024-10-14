Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair"

MACAU, October 14 - To celebrate the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Cotai Expo of The Venetian Macao and the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office, during 16th to 19th October 2024 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair”. Opening hours are as follows:

16/10 Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao (Trade Visitors) 12:00 - 18:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 12:00 - 18:00 17/10 Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao (Public) 10:00 - 18:00 18/10 Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao (Public) 10:00 - 18:00 19/10 Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao (Public) 10:00 - 18:00

Commemorative envelopes of this event priced at MOP4.00 each and various philatelic products of Macao will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

During the exhibition, visitors can easily find the booth of CTT by scanning the navigation QR code with WeChat.