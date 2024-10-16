Lefton Unveils New Two-Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet

The Lefton 3-hole widespread faucet BFWS2401 is suitable for all bathroom sinks due to its adjustable distance that meets your requirements.

KWUN TONG, KOWLOON, HONG KONG, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The robust brass construction and premium finish ensure long-lasting use. And its 2-handle design enables easy control of hot and cold water volume and temperature separately. You can effortlessly switch the water flow from waterfall to stream by simply twisting the nozzle. Available in grey, brushed nickel, chrome, and matte black, this waterfall bathroom faucet complements any bathroom design.Features Two–handle lever handles make it easy to adjust the water. Real-time water digital temperature display system, just turn on the water flow, and the temperature can be displayed without batteries. Pull-out sprayer with button allows you to easily switch between stream, waterfall and boost modes. The Spray face is designed for easy cleaning, resisting mineral buildup effectively. Lefton ceramic disc valves guarantee a lifetime of durable performance.About LeftonAt LEFTON, our mission is clear: to lead in the sanitary industry by providing top-notch products in Quality, Aesthetics, and Worthiness. Founded by passionate entrepreneurs dedicated to innovative and practical solutions for families worldwide, LEFTON stands as a symbol of unwavering commitment.Product Link: https://www.leftonhome.com/products/lefton-two-handle-widespread-waterfall-pull-out-bathroom-faucet-with-temperature-display-bfws2401

