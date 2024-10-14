MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on achieving clean audit opinions

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, acknowledges and congratulates the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), G-Fleet Management, and Transport Authority of Gauteng (TAG) on achieving clean audit opinions and receiving distinguished awards at the recent Premier Panyaza Lesufi's Provincial Audits Awards event.

Throughout the review period, GMA successfully attained 100% on its outcome indicators, demonstrating exceptionally high-quality overall system performance.

Notably, train operations achieved an impressive 99.9% efficiency, accompanied by a substantial increase in passenger trips. This accomplishment marks GMA's 12th consecutive clean audit opinion.

The entity was also notably able to pay all SMME invoices within 30 days, with an impressive 96% settled within 15 days.

The Department also achieved a 97% budget expenditure rate, with infrastructure spending reaching 100%, reflecting its commitment to stimulating economic recovery and growth in Gauteng.

MEC Diale-Tlabela further joins Premier Lesufi in commending g- Fleet Management for its impressive turnaround from a disclaimer two years prior to securing a clean audit opinion.

The entity has pledged to work tirelessly towards preserving and improving on this position.

Meanwhile, the MEC is confident that the Gautrain Expansion Project will serve to enhance socio-economic conditions for communities plagued by traffic congestion and facilitate intra-provincial movement and trade whilst generating much-needed job opportunities for residents of Gauteng.

The MEC further expresses her appreciation for the collaboration between GMA and PRASA, particularly during prominent sporting events such as the recent Rugby Championship rugby match between the Springbok and All Blacks at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

It further illustrated the integration between the Gautrain and PRASA rail systems as well as other transport modes for the benefit of commuters.

This served as a testament to alignment with the province’s smart mobility plans and integrated transport framework.

This was well within the grand plan by Gauteng Premier to turn the province into a preferred destination for major conferencing and sporting events.

The clean audit opinions serve as evidence that the Department’s entities are able to effectively manage public funds and account for every taxpayer rand whilst delivering high-quality services to residents.

