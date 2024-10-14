Submit Release
Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo assesses impact of water pollution in Msukaligwa and Lekwa Local Municipalities, 15 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, will lead oversight inspections aimed at assessing the impact of pollution on water resources, especially the Vaal River System. 

The oversight inspections will take place in the Msukaligwa and Lekwa Local Municipalities under the Gert Sibande District in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, 15 October 2024. 

Deputy Minister Seitlholo will be joined by senior officials from the Department of Water and Sanitation in the province, as well as from the respective local municipalities to be visited. 

The oversight visit forms part of the Deputy Minister’s delegated responsibility of addressing challenges that impact on the quality of water in several water sources across the country. 

DATE:   Tuesday, 15 October 2024
SITE 1: Ermelo Wastewater Treatment Plant, Msukaligwa Local Municipality
TIME:    08:30 – 09:30

SITE 2:  De Vereeniging Farm – Vaal River Pollution Site
TIME:    10:00 – 11:45

SITE 3:  Inspection of raw sewer spilling into Vaal River (Johan Street, Meyerville, Standerton, Lekwa Local Municipality)
TIME:    12:00 – 12:45 
SITE 4: Sakhile Reservoir in Extension 2/7
TIME:   13:00 – 13:45

For confirmations, please contact Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962 / KhozaB@dws.gov.za or Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859 / MasekoL2@dws.gov.za 

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962
 

