Minister Pemmy Majodina participates in the 9th Africa Water Week and 7th Cairo Water Week, 13 to 17

For immediate release

10 October 2024

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina will be participating in 9th Africa Water Week and the 7th Cairo Water Week from 13th to 17th October 2024 in Cairo, Egypt.

The 9th edition of the Africa Water Week will be held alongside the Cairo Water Week, hosted by the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, through the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

The Africa Water Week (AWW) is an African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW) flagship initiative to facilitate the dissemination, sharing, networking and brokering of knowledge and information on water management and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services provision in Africa.

Since the establishment of the AWW, participants have included ministers and representatives responsible for water affairs in Africa; development partners and civil society organisations from Africa and beyond.

The Africa Water Week will be held under the theme “Placing Water and Sanitation at the Heart of Achieving Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want” and will have three running sub-themes during the course of the week.

With less than two years before the end of the Africa Water Vision 2025, the 9th Africa Water Week aims to evaluate progress made in implementing the vision, consolidate the gains and derive lessons for the future.

Meanwhile, the Cairo Water Week (CWW) theme will be “Water and Climate: Building Resilient Communities” and aims to explore the intricate relationship between water and climate, emphasising their collective impact on community resilience.

CWW will have five different sub-themes running throughout the week, including Transboundary Water Governance for Sustainable Development, Strategic Water Resources Management in Enhancing Community Resilience and Innovation and Financing Resilient Solutions for Water Security.

Since its inception, Cairo Water Week has evolved into a prominent global platform for addressing pressing water-related challenges. Through its diverse workshops, seminars, and knowledge exchanges, it has played a pivotal role in shaping innovative solutions and collaborative strategies to tackle issues such as water scarcity, climate change, and ecosystem resilience.

These joint events will see hundreds of participants, young minds and institutional knowledge keepers under one roof with a single goal; water and the sustainability thereof.

During her visit, Minister Majodina will attend high-level plenary sessions and will be meeting with her Egyptian counterpart the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation.

The Minister will also be delivering keynote addresses at sessions convened by Department of Water and Sanitation on the African Transboundary Management Benchmarking and Youth, Gender and Social Inclusion workshop, among others.

The Youth, Gender and Social Inclusion strategy is aimed at addressing power imbalances and social inequalities based on various social identities. Taking an action-oriented, and youth and women-led approach; it is improving the terms on which individuals and groups take part in society - improving the ability, opportunity, and dignity of those who have been disadvantaged based on their identity.

“We are standing at a defining moment as climate change is a lead conversation with rising sea levels that increase chances of floods, its impact on droughts, changing weather patterns that force changes in agricultural productions. The impacts are global. Thus, the importance of the Cairo Water Week Theme,” said Minister Majodina.

“As a country, we are constantly working towards Goal Six of the Sustainable Development Goal which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. I look forward to engaging with my counterparts from across the continent and learning from their work and taking some of the lessons home,” the Minister concluded.

For more information, contact DWS Spokesperson Wisane Mavasa on 060 561 8935 or mavasaw@dws.gov.za or Ministry’s Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama on 083 271 8790 or monamac@dws.gov.za