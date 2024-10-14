Michelle Warner of MW Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Warner is a strategic coach and consultant known for helping business leaders unlock their potential. A certified executive coach (BCC, ICF-ACC) Michelle’s journey began long before she earned her coaching certifications. In her previous career as an attorney, she was already using many of the core skills of a coach: active listening, conflict resolution, guidance and goal setting. However, her true passion was to help people on a deeper level, which led her to pursue formal coach training.

Today, Michelle owns MW Coaching & Consulting, LLC a firm offering both individual and business-focused services. For businesses, the firm provides strategic solutions that optimize operations, mitigate risks and support sustainable growth. For individuals at all managerial levels, they offer personalized coaching designed to enhance leadership skills, maximize productivity, and increase influence. These offerings include facilitated workshops, personally tailored training, and both group and individual coaching sessions.

“Many leaders feel unheard or disconnected from their organization’s mission. It can be lonely at the top. As a coach, I act as a sounding board and accountability partner, supporting C-suite executives in reconnecting with their mission through personal growth.”

What sets Michelle apart from other coaches is her background. With both a BA and a JD from Villanova University, her legal expertise helps her spot risks and potential pitfalls in leadership decisions long before they escalate into legal trouble. Her background in ethics, government compliance and corporate risk management ensures that her clients stay ahead of potential conflicts, which may include recommendations to discuss issues with their own legal counsel. Michelle is appearing on the radio show as part of their Empowering Women series where she’ll discuss the importance of women having a voice in leadership. She knows what it’s like to be the only woman in the room and is on a mission to help others find their voice, advocate for themselves and unapologetically own their power She emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries and knowing when to say, “No,” reminding her audience that “No” is a complete sentence.

Michelle is a subject matter expert on these topics and fosters the ability for women to speak up and say what is honestly on their mind. Most recently, she testified before the Pennsylvania House Majority Policy Committee on the need for psychological safety in the workplace.

At MW Coaching & Consulting, LLC, Michelle provides customized coaching and leadership programs designed to improve communications, enhance team dynamics, reduce conflicts and boost organizational productivity. She invites inquiries from potential clients, particularly those who may want to become part of a High Impact Leadership Circle she is forming.

“I’ve always trusted my intuition, especially when it comes to reading a room. Coaching has helped me sharpen that intuition, allowing me to pick up on the energy and unspoken cues that can reveal so much more than words ever could.”

Hear more of this leadership shaping wisdom in the upcoming radio show.

Close Up Radio will feature Certified Coach Michelle Warner in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, October 16th at 12:00 noon EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Michelle and her business please visit www.mwcoaching.net

