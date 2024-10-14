International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week 2024

The twelfth International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) organised by World Health Organization will take place from 20-26 October 2024. The focus of this year’s campaign “Bright Futures begin Lead Free” reminds governments, civil society organizations, health partners, industry and others of the unacceptable risks of lead exposure and the need for action to protect children's health. The campaign builds on the success in outlawing the use of lead in petrol and the progress achieved by many countries in establishing laws that limit the use of lead in paint, particularly those paints to which children are exposed in their homes, schools and playgrounds. The Campaign webpage provides advocacy materials and technical guidance to support campaigners in organizing events during the week of action and an events registration page where campaigners can showcase their events during the week. See: ILPPW Campaign webpage | Campaign materials

