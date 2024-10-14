Four facts that define the 2024 UN Biodiversity Conference

25 November - 1 December 2024, Busan, Republic of Korea

The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC-5), is scheduled to take place from 25 November to 1 December 2024 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan, Republic of Korea.

The session will be preceded by regional consultations on 24 November 2024.