Mary Mazur of Ignite and Heal Your Life to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our journey through life, we often find ourselves facing difficult and trying times that weigh heavily on our hearts and soul. Many of us are dealing with depression, addictions, mental health challenges, and unprocessed traumas. When it becomes too overwhelming instead of seeking help most of us try to numb our pain by using denial and avoidance that may lead to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol leading to more pain and heartache. What if we could work with a genuine and caring professional who can guide and connect us the exact tools and strategies to help us overcome physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual blocks so we can finally live the life we always dreamed of.

Mahana “Mary” Mazur, founder and CEO of Ignite and Heal Ministries SSM, is truly one of the world’s most gifted healers. A Certified PSYCH-K® Instructor and Facilitator, Reiki Master, and a Board Certified Holistic Registered Nurse, Mary’s mission and objective is to return us back to our wholeness again by assisting and supporting those ready to heal in their mind, body, and spirit.

She specializes in overall personal transformation, healing past traumas, and spiritual wounds. Her work is focused on helping us break free from self-sabotage, limiting beliefs, unloving behaviors, negative self-talk, and anything else stopping us from fulfilling our greatest potential. She is passionate about helping us on our spiritual journey to self- realization, to truly love and accept ourselves, and acquire our true heart’s desire.

Mary is an example of a literal paradigm shift for the resilience of the human spirit having overcome many points of darkness. Her childhood and early years were full of traumatic experiences not only did she overcome but today her warmth and radiant light inspires us to embrace the path to hope and recovery.

Through a heart-centered approach, Mary reminds us that we are all meant to live a life of joy, wellness, and abundance. With her deep understanding of the human connection along with her unique intuitive gifts, she is the antidote to living a life of meaning and purpose. She recognizes we are multilayered, multidimensional humans meant to live in a higher level of awareness by fulfilling our soul’s mission. That’s why she wholeheartedly encourages us to be in touch with our authentic selves, our path to self-love and self-acceptance.

Mary recognizes self-love is the key to fulfillment and kindness to ourselves and everyone we touch. She teaches us how to begin loving ourselves today. When we choose to live from a place of love, gratitude, and acceptance, Mary emphasizes, we begin to love ourselves and others.

Through Mary’s tools, strategies, and guidance, she expertly helps us reframe our limiting and negative thoughts to healthy, positive ones. One such modality she uses is PSYCH-K®, a magic little wand of incredible healing. It is a powerful process to change our subconscious beliefs that are self-limiting and self-sabotaging.

We are good enough Divinely and perfectly imperfect, Mary says. She is able to mentor and guide us spiritually and help us walk the sacred path to a new journey of self-discovery. In her, we find profound insight, and direction towards the most loving life choices.

Her healing work also extends to help animals and our beloved fur babies and even those in the spirit world as well. All life on our beautiful planet is precious and matters.

Whether you’re a business owner, struggling in your relationship, finances, health, or going through any life transition or challenge, Mary keeps us moving in a positive direction. We become more resilient in the face of obstacles. Through her work, Mary invites us to live a purposeful driven life connected to your Love.

Listen to her interview with Jim Masters and open up the door to amazing possibilities.

Close Up Radio will feature Mary Mazur in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday October 15th at 1:00 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://igniteandhealyourlife.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.