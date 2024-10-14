Asia-Pacific & MEA OSS & BSS Market Size Worth $66,198.92 Million by 2033 | CAGR: 13.5%

Asia-Pacific & MEA OSS & BSS Market

The Asia-Pacific & MEA OSS & BSS market is growing due to increased mobile usage, rising 5G adoption, and the need for efficient telecom operations & services.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific & MEA OSS & BSS market was valued at $19,212.56 million in 2023. It is projected to reach $66,198.92 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2024 to 2033.Operations Support Systems (OSS) encompass a broad array of functions, including network management, resource control, troubleshooting, and service billing. OSS is essential for managing the network infrastructure by configuring telecommunications equipment and monitoring its performance to ensure optimal operation.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 555 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325036 Additionally, OSS handles crucial tasks such as bandwidth allocation, capacity management, and IP address management to ensure network resources are available when needed. On the other hand, Business Support Systems (BSS) focus on handling tasks like order processing, payments, revenue management, and customer relations. BSS supports OSS in key processes, including product management, order management, revenue management, and customer management, thereby assisting companies in managing their products and services across different customer segments.The market for OSS and BSS in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of digital services across enterprises. This growth is further supported by strategic initiatives from major players in the industry. For example, in October 2023, Netcracker Technology partnered with Etisalat to undertake a multi-year BSS transformation project aimed at driving innovation across all business segments, benefiting both consumer and enterprise customers. Such initiatives in enhancing digital infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the market.Similarly, companies are adopting strategies such as product launches and partnerships to advance their product portfolios. In April 2024, Optiva Inc. partnered with GDi to offer pre-integrated OSS and BSS software to communication service providers (CSPs). As the telecom industry increasingly explores the potential of generative AI (GenAI), the integration of billing, customer data, and network management has become even more critical. These strategies by market players are heightening competition and driving growth in the OSS and BSS market in the Asia-Pacific & MEA regions.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A325036 Regarding market segmentation, the solution component is experiencing the highest growth due to the demand for personalized services and operational efficiency. The increasing need for advanced telecommunications equipment is also creating new opportunities. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the rising adoption of these services, which ensure the effective functioning of OSS platforms.In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment is projected to grow significantly due to the demand for secure and reliable data management within organizations. Despite being more costly, on-premise solutions are preferred for their reliability. Meanwhile, cloud-based solutions are expected to see the highest growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-enabled models, which offer scalability and flexibility.By organization size, large enterprises are expected to dominate the market, as they benefit from AI-driven efficiencies that reduce costs and improve productivity. Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2023, thanks to the presence of major players like NEC Corporation and Ericsson, alongside governmental efforts to enhance digital infrastructure. The Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by the availability of cost-effective digital solutions and an increase in data generation across organizations.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-and-mea-oss-and-bss-market/purchase-options Key findings from the study include:1. The solution segment held the largest market share in 2023.2. The network planning and design solution type accounted for the highest share.3. On-premise deployment dominated in 2023, while cloud-based solutions are expected to grow rapidly.4. Large enterprises led the market by organization size.5. The IT & telecom sector generated the highest revenue in 2023.6. The OSS segment outpaced BSS in terms of revenue.7. Key players profiled in the report include Amdocs, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Whale Cloud Technology, AsiaInfo Technologies, NMSWorks Software, TelcoDR, Tridens, and NEC Corporation. These companies are leveraging various strategies to enhance their market presence and strengthen their positions in the OSS and BSS market across the Asia-Pacific and MEA regions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

