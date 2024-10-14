PHILIPPINES, October 14 - Press Release

October 14, 2024 Gatchalian seeks reforms in teachers' professionalization Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to reform teachers' professionalization. Senate Bill No. 2840 seeks to amend Republic Act No. 7836 or the Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act, as amended by Republic Act No. 9293. The proposed reforms include, among others, additional qualifications and expertise for the Members of the Board for Professional Teachers; prohibition of conflict of interest; and pathways for the application of registration as professional teachers. In lieu of taking the licensure examination to register as a professional teacher, graduates of accredited teacher education centers of excellence with a consistent rate of at least 80% in the last five years may submit a portfolio showing attainment of professional standards for teachers. The bill also allows the registration of individuals qualified to take the licensure exam without actually taking it, provided they have at least 10 years of teaching experience prior to the Act's implementation. Within three years of the Act's effectivity, they should apply for registration and issuance of a certificate of registration and professional identification card by submitting a teaching experience portfolio, which will be used for the thorough evaluation of acquired knowledge and expertise comparable to professional standards. Aspiring teachers who failed the licensure examination three times will also be required to complete a refresher course in a Commission on Higher Education-recognized Teacher Education Institution (TEI) within one year before retaking the examination. The proposed measure requires the PRC to submit the licensure exam questions and answers to the Teacher Education Council (TEC) immediately after the exam. Once results are released, the PRC must publicize the examination questions and TEI performance, along with reporting candidate ratings for each exam component. Under the bill, the Department of Education, CHED, TEC, Early Childhood Care and Development Council, Association of Local State Colleges and Universities, Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges, and an accredited association of teachers shall each recommend one nominee to the Board for Professional Teachers whose five members shall be chosen by the President. The bill requires that Board Members must hold at least a master's degree, preferably an earned doctorate, from a reputable college, institution, or school. It also opens Board Membership to faculty members from TEIs who have been teaching courses in professional education, general education, or any field of specialization for at least 10 years. Reporma kailangan para sa professionalization ng mga guro Gatchalian Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na layong ireporma ang professionalization ng mga guro. Layong amyendahan ng Senate Bill No. 2840 ang Republic Act No. 7836 o ang Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act, na inamyendahan ng Republic Act No. 9293. Kabilang sa mga iminumungkahing reporma ay karagdagang kwalipikasyon at kadalubhasaan para sa mga miyembro ng Board for Professional Teachers, pagbabawal ng conflict of interest, at mga daan para sa aplikasyon ng registration bilang mga propesyonal na guro. Bilang kapalit ng pagkuha ng licensure examination para marehistro bilang isang propesyonal na guro, maaaring magsumite ng portfolio na nagpapakita ng pag-abot sa mga pamantayan ng propesyonalismo sa pagtuturo ang mga nagtapos mula sa mga accredited na Teacher Education Centers of Excellence na hindi bababa sa 80% na passing rate sa nakalipas na limang taon. Pinapayagan din ng panukalang batas ang registration ng mga indibidwal na kwalipikadong kumuha ng licensure exam nang hindi ito aktwal na kinukuha, basta't mayroon silang hindi bababa sa 10 taon na karanasan sa pagtuturo bago ipatupad ang batas. Sa loob ng tatlong taon na pagpapatupad ng batas, dapat silang mag-apply ng registration at pag-isyu ng certificate of registration at professional identification card sa pamamagitan ng pagsusumite ng portfolio ng karanasan sa pagtuturo. Ito ay gagamitin para sa masusing pagsusuri ng natamong kaalaman at kadalubhasaan na katumbas ng professional standards. Ang mga nagnanais maging guro na tatlong beses bumagsak sa licensure examination ay kinakailangang sumailalim sa refresher course sa isang Commission on Higher Education (CHED)-recognized Teacher Education Institution (TEI) sa loob ng isang taon bago muling kumuha ng pagsusulit. Sa ilalim ng panukala, may mandato ang PRC na isumite ang mga tanong at sagot sa licensure exam sa Teacher Education Council (TEC) kaagad pagkatapos ng pagsusulit. Kapag nailabas na ang resulta, kailangang ipalabas na rin ng PRC ang mga tanong sa pagsusulit at ang performance ng mga TEI, kasama na ang ulat ng ratings ng mga kandidato sa bawat bahagi ng pagsusulit. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang Department of Education, CHED, TEC, Early Childhood Care and Development Council, Association of Local State Colleges and Universities, Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges, at isang accredited na asosasyon ng mga guro ay magrerekomenda ng tig-isang nominee sa Board for Professional Teachers kung saan ang limang miyembro nito ay pipiliin ng Pangulo. Ang panukalang batas ay nagtatakda na ang mga Board Members ay dapat may hawak na hindi bababa sa master's degree, mas mainam kung mayroong doctorate degree, mula sa isang kilalang kolehiyo, institusyon, o paaralan. Pwede ring maging Board Members ang mga faculty members mula sa TEIs na nagtuturo ng mga kurso sa professional education, general education, o anumang larangan ng espesyalisasyon sa loob ng 10 taon.

