KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH Secures Domain drop-forge.com

The German Forge KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH Secures drop-forge.com Domain

HAGEN (NRW), GERMANY, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH ( https://kb-schmiedetechnik.de/about-us.html ), a prominent name in the niche sector of small-batch production of safety-critical forgings, has successfully secured the domain drop-forge.com ( https://drop-forge.com ). This strategic move marks a key moment in the company´s efforts to extend its reach beyond Germany, strengthening its connection with a broader international market.As a trusted provider in the drop forging industry, KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality components made from a diverse range of materials, including virtually all grades of steel, nickel-based superalloys, and titanium. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and safety, the company is the preferred partner for clients operating in sectors where quality and reliability are paramount. With the launch of drop-forge.com, KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH aims to elevate its online presence, enhancing its engagement with customers across the globe.KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH specialises in three key areas:- High-corrosion resistant materials such as Duplex or Monel- Pressure equipment and nuclear technology (e.g., valves)- Grain-flow optimised forgings for the most demanding applicationsAs Thomas Henneke, Managing Partner of KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH, notes:"For 20 years, we have been assisting our clients in optimising forgings through material flow simulation. We provide guidance on transitioning from assemblies, such as welded structures or cast parts, to forged components with enhanced grain flow. Furthermore, material flow simulation enables the reduction of excess material, such as flash, allowing for entirely flash-free forging (depending on the geometry), which saves both material and energy."KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards, in addition to holding various certifications for high-demand sectors including pressure equipment, nuclear power plants, and shipbuilding. Multiple certificates are available for download from the company´s website under the " Quality ( https://kb-schmiedetechnik.de/quality.html )" section.

