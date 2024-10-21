BigBlue Announces Affordable Plug&Play Balcony Solar System

POWAFREE H3&H4 Pre-Order | Up to 50% Off & Free Gift POWAFREE H3 Balcony Solar

Designed as a budget-friendly solar storage solution, the new POWAFREE series with integrated PV hub&battery, is ideal for both beginners and experienced users.

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigBlue Energy, best known for its expertise in solar panel manufacturing, recently launched a new series of balcony solar system – POWAFREE H3 & H4 . This new range is designed to empower homeowners and apartment dwellers with a cost-effective, user-friendly solar solution to harness solar energy, reduce electricity bills, and contribute to a sustainable future.DESIGNED FOR URBAN LIVING: AFFORDABLE & ACCESSIBLEIn line with the growing trend of balcony power plant in Germany, BigBlue’s new system is ideal for urban consumers. Its compact design with integrated PV hub & battery allows it to be installed easily on balconies, terraces, or other small spaces. The plug-and-play nature of the system requires no professional installation, making it accessible to renters and homeowners alike.One of the concerns about balcony solar system has been the cost and payback period, especially when storage is involved. BigBlue addresses these issues head-on by offering an affordable solution that does not compromise much on quality or performance. With a reduced cost & super early bird promotion from €459, the payback period of the new POWAFREE H3/H4 is notably favorable, allowing users to recoup their investment quickly through significant energy savings and reduced electricity bills.FLEXIBLE ENERGY CONTROL WITH SMART APPThe POWAFREE H3 model comes with a 1024Wh battery, perfect for those with moderate energy needs. For those requiring greater capacity, the POWAFREE H4 offers a larger 2048Wh battery, providing ample storage for enhanced energy independence. This storage capability ensures users can store excess solar energy and use it during high-demand periods, maximizing savings and efficiency.With the BigBlue Energy App, users have the flexibility to control how much power the POWAFREE system supplies to home grid. Thanks to 2048Wh battery storage, the POWAFREE H4 system efficiently manages energy by charging the battery with excess solar power when demand is low and using the battery to supplement power when solar supply is insufficient. Whether conserving energy during peak hours, maximizing self-consumption off-peak, or balancing storage and consumption, the App offers seamless flexibility for optimal energy management. Advanced features, including real-time data on panel productivity, storage capacity, and generated value, are also available in the app, ensuring users stay informed and in control of solar energy usage.WIDELY COMPATIBLE & EASY TO RETROFITThe new POWAFREE H3 & H4 is designed for easy retrofitting, offering a user-friendly integration into most solar modules and micro-inverters. It features dual MC4 solar inputs, each equipped with dedicated MPPT systems to enhance power output by continuously tracking the maximum power point. With its user-friendly design and wide compatibility, the POWAFREE integrates easily into most plug-in solar systems on the market, making it ideal for retrofitting existing balcony power plants. No qualified electrician is needed; the connection can be made without special knowledge or additional installation costs. Simply pair it, plug in, and power up!AVAILABILITY & SUPER EARLY BIRD OFFERSThe pre-sale for POWAFREE H3 & H4 Balcony Solar has officially begun, and BigBlue is offering an exclusive super early bird promotion with up to 50% off & free gift. Don’t miss your chance to secure the new model at a special price from €459. Visit the website to learn more and be among the first to revolutionize your energy management.About BigBlue EnergyBigBlue has built a world-class reputation for renewable and sustainable energy solutions since 2007, with an engineering-led approach to product development that has resulted in some of the most popular and iconic energy storage systems for the pleasure of life.

