SpecFive launches Nomad: Raspberry Pi 5-powered handheld with LoRa and Meshtastic support

A revolutionary portable device that seamlessly blends the power of Linux with the cutting-edge capabilities of Meshtastic technology. Meet Spec5 Nomad: a rugged mobile computer with touchscreen, keyboard, powerful ARM processor, multi-radio capabilities, and expansion options. Ready for any mission!

Nomad is a mobile tactical computer with a touchscreen, keyboard, ARM processor, multi-radio (LoRa,Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) support, and GPIO for peripheral expansion.

The new Nomad will be a game-changer in remote areas because it’s a compact system that combines long-range communication with robust computing. That’s a really useful combination for a lot of people.” — Robert Theiss, Radio Communications Expert- Founder of Digital Rancher

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, SpecFive announced the launch of its latest tactical computing product, Nomad, a portable LoRa-powered handheld with 4GB of RAM, expandable storage, and a powerful multi-core ARM processor. Nomad is designed for adventurers, field engineers, first responders, and professionals requiring secure off-grid communications.Building on the success of the SpecFive Ranger , Nomad combines long-range 915 MHz LoRa point-to-point and mesh connectivity with powerful Linux-based computing, all packaged into a user-friendly, portable device.“Nomad is the ultimate tool for off-grid communications and computing,” said Amir Husain , Chairman of SpecFive. “We’ve integrated LoRa radio and pre-configured ready-to-go Meshtastic software into a Linux platform that opens up endless remote operations and long-range networking possibilities. Nomad is a game changer for everything from software-defined radio (SDR), drone detection, secure comms, IoT sensor analysis, and scientific computing in the field.”Key features include a high-resolution touchscreen, an integrated keyboard, and a 10,000 mAh battery for extended use.Nomad also offers accessible LAN and USB ports, exposed GPIO pins, and a multi-purpose kickstand—making it ideal for both on-the-go and stationary applications. Its versatility allows field operations and the integration of custom Python scripts for advanced data analysis, visualization, and networking.Robert Theiss, radio communications expert, digital creator, and Founder of the YouTube channel Digital Rancher said, “SpecFive has a reputation of producing products that are very well designed and engineered. The new Nomad will be a game-changer in remote areas because it’s a compact system that combines long-range communication with robust computing. That’s a really useful combination for a lot of people!”The SpecFive Nomad is available for $399.99 on the company’s online store. SpecFive offers free shipping within the United States for orders placed directly on its website. Nomad is also available on other e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Tindie, and Etsy. The product qualifies for additional discounts for bulk purchases.About SpecFive:SpecFive is a mesh networking company based in Austin, Texas, with the goal of creating a decentralized communications network on a global scale. SpecFive’s products empower customers across the United States and Canada to enjoy communications autonomy—whether it’s connecting with friends on a camping trip in areas with no cell coverage or networking thousands of machines together in Industrial IoT systems without subscriptions to Big Telco. SpecFive offers solutions for almost any decentralized communications need.For more information, visit www.SpecFive.com

