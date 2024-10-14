Malinauskas Government continues to stamp out illicit tobacco market

Release date: 12/10/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is determined to stamp out the illicit tobacco market with nearly $1 million worth of product taken off the streets over the past fortnight.

SAPOL and Consumer and Business Services are working closely to prevent further criminal activity and violence associated with the sale of illicit tobacco, with 11 arson attacks linked so far.

SAPOL has launched Operation Eclipse, which is investigating the arson attacks and associated criminal offences being committed by those involved in the sale of illicit tobacco.

Consumer and Business Services have seized approximately $630,000 worth of illicit products in the past two weeks, while SAPOL seized approximately $300,000 worth of illicit tobacco and vapes as part of its investigations, which have now been handed over to Consumer and Business Services.

This brings the total amount seized since 1 July to almost $2 million. This includes 1.2 million cigarettes, almost a tonne of tobacco, more than 300kg of shisha and almost 15,000 vapes.

As part of Operation Eclipse, SAPOL is sharing intelligence with Consumer and Business Services to assist them with their enforcement work as well as liaising with Victoria Police and other law enforcement agencies.

The Malinauskas Government has been spearheading the fight against vapes and illegal tobacco and their criminal enterprises for months with a new $16 million dedicated taskforce within Consumer and Business Services, which commenced on 1 July.

Since then, we have introduced significantly higher penalties of up to $1.5 million relating to the sale and use of vapes and tobacco products to Parliament.

We are also legislating new powers for the Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs to be able to shut down businesses, if she suspects that illicit tobacco products or vapes are being sold or supplied on site.

Her initial order will apply for 72 hours and closure orders can be made for up to six months with the approval of a Magistrate.

Any business who violates such an order can be hit with a penalty of up to $1.1 million and an individual up to $700,000.

The Malinauskas Government will continue to stamp out this illicit trade with it estimated that organised crime groups control 75 per cent of the illegal tobacco market in Australia.

To report illegal tobacco or vape dealers visit: www.cbs.sa.gov.au/tobacco

Vision of one of this week’s raids is available here.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We will not tolerate the threat posed to our community by the criminals involved in these illegal tobacco shops.

It’s bad enough the damage they are willing to do to people’s health but the escalation of arson and violence over the past few weeks is extremely concerning.

The government will continue to raid these businesses, get these products off the streets and do everything we can to put these people out of business.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

SA Police is working with Consumer and Business Services to detect and disrupt criminals engaged in the illicit tobacco trade.

Serious offending involving arson, assaults and money laundering risks public safety and SAPOL continues to target those who exploit others for their own gain.

Intelligence shared by police and support provided for high-risk raids form a critical part of efforts to crack down on this illegal market.