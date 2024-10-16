Lucid Awakening Welcomes Two New Therapists to Enhance Holistic and Tailored Mental Health Care

Angelina Lange and Dulce Cullen bring decades of experience in holistic and tailored mental health care, enhancing Lucid Awakening’s comprehensive services.

We are thrilled to welcome Angelina and Dulce to our team. Their expertise and dedication to holistic, client-centered care will greatly benefit our community.” — Christine Crawley

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucid Awakening is pleased to announce the addition of two new therapists, Angelina Lange and Dulce Cullen , to its growing team of mental health professionals. Both bring extensive experience and expertise in treating trauma, depression, and anxiety, further strengthening Lucid Awakening’s commitment to providing compassionate, comprehensive mental health care.Angelina Lange, LACWith over 15 years of experience in holistic approaches to mental health, Angelina Lange offers a wealth of knowledge and dedication to her clients. She holds a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and specializes in supporting teens and adults as they navigate making important life choices, individuating, and developing healthy self-esteem. Angelina is passionate about creating a safe and nurturing space for her clients to explore their thoughts and feelings while fostering personal growth and healing.Dulce Cullen, MFTDulce Cullen joins Lucid Awakening with over a decade of experience working with children, teens, individuals, families, and couples. Her broad expertise allows her to provide tailored support for a wide range of mental health concerns, from anxiety and depression to relationship issues. Dulce's compassionate approach fosters a supportive and transformative therapeutic environment, ensuring her clients receive the individualized care they need to thrive.About Lucid AwakeningLucid Awakening is a dedicated group of professionals committed to supporting you on your journey of self-discovery, self-understanding, and healing. Their diverse team combines a unique blend of expertise in clinical approaches such as Jungian and Depth-based therapy, Somatic therapy, as well as Existential, Humanistic, Emotion-Focused, Family Systems, Narrative, and Multicultural Therapy. They approach therapy by treating the whole person, helping you tap into your inner strength, resiliency, and unique gifts while also helping you reduce symptoms and uncover the root causes of low self-esteem, anxiety, and self-sabotage, and relationship problems. They help encourage personal growth, self-compassion, and mindfulness practices, creating an experience that is meaningful, transformative, and tailored to your individual needs.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.lucidawakening.com or call (720) 316-9255.

