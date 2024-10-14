Riley Lemons Announces the Release of New Song "Dancing in the Graveyard" – Out October 25, 2024

Dancing in the Graveyard Album Art Riley Lemons

Kentucky-based alt-country artist Riley Lemons reflects on loss and resilience with her emotionally charged new song, Dancing in the Graveyard.

Dancing in the Graveyard became a letter between me and God, capturing that feeling of being stuck between heaven and hell.” — Riley Lemons

MURRAY, KY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising alt-country artist Riley Lemons will release her moody new song, “Dancing in the Graveyard,” on October 25, 2024, available on all major streaming platforms. Riley blends raw emotion and storytelling with a genuine country sound, drawing inspiration from songwriters with attitude and authenticity, like Morgan Wade's independence and Jason Isbell’s depth.A Song Born from Real-Life Struggles“Dancing in the Graveyard” emerged during a pivotal moment in Riley’s life. Dealing with personal loss and changes in family dynamics after the loss of her grandmother and best friend, Riley found herself at a crossroads, and after more than a few missteps, she found solace in songwriting.“This song was written in a moment of anger and confusion,” Riley shares. “It became a letter between me and God, capturing that feeling of being stuck between heaven and hell. I was dealing with some tough situations and thought, ‘Why not make it a song?’ So I took their nasty words and made them lyrics.”The Meaning Behind the TitleOriginally titled “Reds,” the song evolved to encapsulate its deeper themes better. “I changed it to ‘Dancing in the Graveyard’ to give listeners a clear picture of what they’re listening to—a girl struggling with letting go of the past and continuing to ‘dance in the graveyard,’” Riley explains.An Authentic Blend of Country Roots and Modern StorytellingWritten in just 15 minutes, the song captures a moment of clarity and emotional release. Riley combines traditional country elements with contemporary narratives, delivering a raw and heartfelt performance.Produced by Allan Fine and Featuring a Talented EnsembleProduced by Allan Fine at The Pasture, the track features a rich ensemble of musicians:• Vocals & Guitar: Riley Lemons• Drums: Kyle Breese• Upright Bass: David Dove• Violin: Kayton Carr• Harmonica: Gwen Holt• Guitalin: Christopher AugustinosMastered by Elaine Rasnake, the song reflects Riley’s unique musical journey and tells a story of grief, resilience, and redemption.Upcoming Projects and Live PerformancesFans can look forward to more music, as Riley plans to head to California to record six new tracks exploring personal transformation themes.In addition, Riley will be performing live:• Date: November 29, 2024• Venue: The Brick Alley, Frankfort, KYRiley about her live performance: “No flashy production—just real music,” she promises. “I want my live shows to have an intimate, raw feel.”Gratitude and Acknowledgments“I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received,” Riley adds. “Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey, especially the amazing team behind this project.”The release will also feature a lyric video, which will be available on Riley’s YouTube channel.Credits:• Songwriter: Riley Marie Lemons• Producer: Allan Fine• Recorded at: The Pasture• Mastering Engineer: Elaine Rasnake• Album Artwork: Kyle McManusFor media inquiries or interviews, contact:Daniel CollinsEmail: mailbox@walloffameent.comPhone: (615) 541-8001About Riley LemonsHailing from the small town of Philo, California, Riley Lemons is an alt-country singer-songwriter known for her heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies. Growing up in a close-knit family that valued hard work and community, Riley found her voice early on. At just eight years old, she captivated local audiences with her renditions of the National Anthem, signaling the start of her musical journey.While excelling as a three-sport athlete at Anderson Valley High School and later playing volleyball at Butte College and Kentucky State University, Riley’s true passion remained with music. It was during these formative years that songwriting became her refuge and means of processing life’s challenges.A turning point came when personal loss led her to channel her emotions more deeply into her music. Seeking to hone her craft, Riley attended the esteemed Dark Horse Institute, where mentors recognized her talent and encouraged her to pursue music professionally. This journey culminated in her signing with Wall of Fame Entertainment, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her career.###

