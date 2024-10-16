Nonprofit Brings Interactive Experience to Beverly Hills Art Show

Kids painting a vintage truck at the Petersen Automotive Museum

Mount of Angels, an LA based youth arts nonprofit, brings their giant interactive painting walls back to the Beverly Hills art show.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 19th and 20th, 2024 – Mount of Angels, part of the B H Foxy Foundation , is back for the second year in a row to host an interactive community art event at this year’s Beverly Hills Art Show. Attendees will have the opportunity to paint a giant 8-foot-tall "graffiti" wall, inviting everyone to unleash their creativity and contribute to a collaborative art piece.“We bring several of these giant blank walls, 8 feet tall, and let everyone grab some paint markers and let their creativity fly” said Jesse Cohen, the founder and director of the organization. “People love the opportunity to express themselves on such a large piece, it’s all smiles, all day long”.The event is designed to foster community engagement and promote artistic expression, bringing people together in a fun, colorful way.All ages are welcome to participate. “That’s the best part” Cohen said, “watching kids, parents, and grandparents all working together and having a great time.”The B H Foxy Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) based in Los Angeles that provides financial support and mentorship to young artists under the age of 18. Community activities like this are one of the ways they raise awareness of their mission and get the public excited about the arts. Previous events have included painting a car at the Petersen Museum and a giant spray can in Santa Monica.

Painting a vintage truck at the Petersen Automotive Museum

