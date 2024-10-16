Alfonso Cahero Tatto Four Priorities Redefining Finance

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Summary: Alfonso Cahero Tatto, Chairman, Founder and CEO at Cahero Holding, spoke about Digital Maturity for Financial Services.Alfonso Cahero Tatto is the Chairman & Founder of Cahero Holding. He has a Ph.D. in Economics and Finance specializing in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law, a Specialization in Financial Technology, and a Ph.D. Architecture and Engineering.Since many finance teams are still occupied with traditional, transactional tasks or spend most of their time gathering data rather than analyzing it, finance teams must redefine their priorities to be able to offer customers better business insight.Redefine ResilienceMany finance leaders face an increasingly scrutinized and disrupted landscape, and a lack of data is undermining their confidence and resilience. To move forward, finance leaders need to ensure they have the systems and data management approaches that allow them to identify the right data, ensure it is of high quality, and get it into the hands of people who need to make key risk-based decisions.Redefine IntelligenceAdvanced data analytics can transform core responsibilities and make revenue forecasting more sophisticated and accurate. By combining finance data with non-finance information, finance teams can create new insights and feed into scenario planning. To move forward with data intelligence, finance leaders need to ensure that their team plays a key role in enterprise data. This involves working closely with IT to transform systems to unlock data that is confined to organizational silos and legacy systems.Redefine LeadershipIn our increasingly digital economy, a more collaborative mindset and approach is necessary for future success. As the role of the CFO becomes more strategic, they need to be recognized as more than just the leader of finance. To drive effective C-suite collaboration, CFOs need to put in place structures and processes, such as regular cycles of meetings and calls.Redefine TalentToday, forward-looking finance leaders are expanding their talent horizons by looking beyond traditional financial skills. As more processes are automated, and the use of AI is increased, finance leaders need to work more closely with the CHRO to model and understand what skills will be required in the long-term.Learn more about Alfonso Cahero Tatto, his expertise, and exclusive services offered by his business conglomerate Cahero Holding.Connect with Alfonso Cahero Tatto on LinkedIn and Instagram.Cahero HoldingAlfonso Cahero Tattoholding@cahero.comMiamiFloridaUnited States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.