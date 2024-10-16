Alfonso Cahero Tatto global presence in Venture Capital.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summary: Alfonso Cahero Tatto, Chairman, Founder and CEO at Cahero Holding, spoke about Cahero Capital’s investments in Venture Capital worldwide.“Since 2020 the world has changed, traditional consumption practices, took a quantum leap, today e-commerce platforms in B2B, such as B2C, from being an alternative, are now the backbone of the world's economy.”Alfonso Cahero Tatto is the Chairman & Founder of Cahero Holding. He has a Ph.D. in Economics and Finance specializing in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law, a Specialization in Financial Technology, and a Ph.D. Architecture and Engineering.Alfonso Cahero Tatto, Chairman, Founder and CEO, of Cahero Holding, told us that so far this year, they have structured funding for more than 50 startups through their financial planning structures at Cahero Capital.“The DNA of Cahero Capital is innovation, for us to support startups with Venture Capital, is essential in our practice.”Cahero Capital is always open to explore ideas, they have successfully invested in startups in multiple industries like: Infrastructure, Technology, products and services, and culture and arts.Potential clients can acquire more about Alfonso Cahero Tatto, his expertise, and exclusive services offered by his business conglomerate Cahero Holding.Connect with Alfonso Cahero Tatto on LinkedIn and Instagram.Cahero HoldingAlfonso Cahero Tattoholding@cahero.comMiamiFloridaUnited States

