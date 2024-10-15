Gillian Eliza West Launches New Romantasy Series with Debut Book, RUIN

Ruin book cover image

Popular Fan Fiction Writer Makes Bold Leap to Novels with Infernis Duology

Ruin is a captivating romantasy that masterfully blends steamy tension with breathtaking world-building.” — Amanda Richardson, USA Today Bestselling Author of Dissent

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well-known for her Harry Potter-inspired fan fiction, writer Gillian Eliza West is making her first foray into full length novels. The first book in her Infernis Duology, RUIN , is a true slow burn romance featuring an enemies to lovers storyline and nods to multiple mythologies. With its own unique world, language, and lore, Ruin provides readers a depth that is not often found in other mythological retellings and fantasy romance novels. This novel is an exploration of fear and grief, the way those emotions can fester and change a person into something unrecognizable, and how the path back to finding oneself is often to face what one fears most.The main character Oralia Solis has not felt the touch of another in 245 years without them crumbling to ash at her feet. Cursed by the bite of a daemoni, she has been sequestered away for the greater good of Aethera by her adopted father, King Typhon. When Oralia flees the palace of Aethera after her power is let loose with deadly results, rival king Renwick recognizes her potential as a weapon and aids her escape.King Renwick rules the kingdom of Infernis, and he is touch averse. Renwick is the god of the dead and though he cannot be destroyed, he can be killed and resurrected. However, each time he is resurrected, he loses a small piece of his soul. By the time Oralia meets him, he cannot feel anything besides grief, shame, and a cold sort of anger.Oralia finds herself the prisoner of the man she has been taught to fear most, and Renwick is surprised to find there is more to this princess than her untamed powers. Despite the gulf of secrets and magic between them, Renwick cannot deny the pull he feels towards her, and Oralia struggles to resist the one person who cannot only survive her touch but craves it.As Oralia uncovers the truth of her parentage and masters her magic, she will discover that the power to raze or save either Aethera or Infernis lies in her hands. War between the two kingdoms looms, and she must decide who she can trust and which she wants more: power or love.“I have experienced quite a lot of loss in my life which has caused me to become afraid and anxious. So, I felt very passionate about writing a story about what it is like to not only face your fears but also become them and find out what’s on the other side. I am very excited for my fans to meet Oralia and Renwick,” says Gillian Eliza West.West has created a rich fantasy story with impeccable spice and mythological inspiration. To learn more about the book and author, please visit: GillianElizaWest.com About the AuthorGillian Eliza West, debut author of Ruin: The Infernis Duology Book One, lives in Austin, Texas. With a passion for mythology that has taken her around the world despite her fear of flying, she strives to infuse her stories with a similar kind of wonder and magic. Her first foray into writing for an audience was fan fiction, allowing her to hone her skills as a storyteller. When she is not working on her debut duology, you can find West snuggled up with her dog, Walter, and a book or her favorite fanfic. To learn more, please visit GillianElizaWest.com or follow her on Instagram @GillianEliza or TikTok @gillianeliza_.About the BookTitle: Ruin: The Infernis Duology Book OneAuthor: Gillian Eliza WestISBN: B0DBZPTJ6F (Kindle) 9798990138902 (paperback)Release date: October 15, 2024Price: $4.99 USD (Kindle) $16.99 (paperback)Pages: 379

