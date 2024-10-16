Camp Wapiyapi Campers enjoying time at the pool

Camp Wapiyapi Recognized as a Gold Ribbon Accredited Camp for Children Facing Pediatric Cancer by Children’s Oncology Camping Association

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wapiyapi is thrilled to announce that its flagship program, Camp Wapiyapi, a free summer camp for children facing pediatric cancer, has achieved the prestigious Gold Ribbon Accreditation from the Children’s Oncology Camping Association! This incredible honor is testament to an unwavering commitment to safety, compassionate care, and adherence to the highest medical and psycho-social practices.

“This commitment is paramount to our camp,” shared Executive Director Darla Dakin. “Receiving accreditation demonstrates it to others. It validates the hard work and dedication of our entire team, ensuring families can trust that their children are in the best possible care.”

Pediatric cancer changes a family forever. Over 400 children are diagnosed in Colorado every year and their struggles are isolating and overwhelming. While patients and siblings engage in fun-filled activities at camp, parents can find solace, knowing their children are in a safe and caring space, all at no charge.

Patients enjoy traditional camp activities, all designed to accommodate individual needs and limitations within a community that truly understands them. Siblings, who feel neglected as a family's focus shifts, feel heard and valued. “Shared experiences at camp help them navigate the complexities of their family's medical journey,” explains Dr. Bob Casey, Child Psychologist, Children's Hospital Colorado.

Camp Wapiyapi welcomes kids aged 6 to 17 years old, making it the widest-ranging medically supervised camp in Colorado. Not only does the organization hold the prestigious Gold Ribbon status, it proudly adheres to the rigorous standards set forth by its Colorado Child Care License to operate summer sessions at a beautiful mountain location in Woodland Park, Colorado.

Since its inception in 1998, Wapiyapi has had the privilege of serving over 2,200 children, creating a community where kids can just be kids again, free from the worries of cancer.

About Wapiyapi

Camp Wapiyapi is a unique camping experience where children facing pediatric cancer can regain a sense of normalcy and joy that heals. Supported by compassionate counselors and medical staff, patients and siblings grow in confidence and camaraderie, while their parents take a well-deserved respite. Programming is provided free of charge by partnering with socially responsible companies and individuals to raise funds. Wapiyapi, a Lakota Sioux word that means ‘health and healing,’ is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more at https://www.CampWapiyapi.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.