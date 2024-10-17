Mastiff Equity Partners Acquires Multi-Tenant Retail Property In Saugatuck, Michigan

302 Culver Street, Saugatuck

302 Culver Street is a popular dining destination located in the heart of downtown Saugatuck

The city of Saugatuck is an amazing success story, and we are thrilled to acquire this asset that contributes to the downtown’s unique character.” — Andy Hagans, founder of Mastiff Equity Partners

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mastiff Equity Partners, a Holland, Michigan-based private real estate firm, today announced the acquisition of 302 Culver Street. The property spans approximately 5,900 square feet, and houses three restaurants, making it a popular dining destination for visitors and local residents.The property’s key location on Culver Street receives a large amount of foot traffic as well as vehicle traffic, benefiting from Saugatuck’s status as a getaway destination. Saugatuck was recently featured by USA Today as one of the most popular coastal small towns in the US, and has been recognized by Conde Naste Traveler as one of “7 Small Towns in the U.S. That Are Secret Food Destinations.”“We saw an opportunity to acquire a premier commercial asset in Saugatuck, a property with tremendous heritage,” said Andy Hagans, founder of Mastiff Equity Partners. “The city of Saugatuck is an amazing success story, and we are thrilled to acquire this asset that contributes to the downtown’s unique character.”The units at 302 Culver Street are currently leased to three locally-owned restaurants: MALU, a brunch cafe, El Burrito Feliz, an authentic Mexican eatery, and Scooters Cafe & Pizzeria, a longtime neighborhood staple.About Mastiff Equity PartnersMastiff Equity Partners is a private equity real estate firm with a focus on retail and commercial properties in West Michigan. A long term investment perspective allows the company to focus on preserving capital, while also helping to preserve the unique, desirable character of the area’s towns and cities.Mastiff Equity Partners was founded by Andy Hagans, an entrepreneur with a passion for private equity and real estate. Andy is a partner at OpportunityZones.com, a consultancy that has assisted dozens of private equity real estate firms in raising over $100M in investor capital. He is a frequent speaker at industry events, including as a guest lecturer at Notre Dame’s Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate.Visit https://mastiffequity.com to learn more about Mastiff Equity Partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.