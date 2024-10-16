Nina Wynn Jewelry Welcomes Walk-ins and Expands Hours Ahead of Grand Opening Announcement
Denver’s Exclusive Jewelry Studio Now Welcomes Walk-ins and Prepares for a Grand Opening Celebration
As excitement builds, Nina Wynn is also preparing for a Grand Opening event. Stay tuned, as details of this celebration will be announced soon!
"We are delighted to be able to offer more accessibility to our customers and serve the increased demand," says Nina Wynn. "Our studio has always been about creating a personalized and luxury experience, and we are excited to bring that to even more people in the community."
Located at 2247 Federal Blvd, Suite 101, Denver, CO 80211, the studio provides a range of services and products designed with Nina Wynn's signature artistry and attention to detail.
Services Now Available:
Permanent Jewelry: Custom-fit, expertly welded pieces like bracelets, anklets, and necklaces designed to last a lifetime. This unique service allows customers to create meaningful, permanent jewelry in an intimate setting.
Curated Ear Piercing Service: Offering safe and hygienic needle piercing, Nina Wynn’s ear piercing service uses only the finest jewelry, designed to ensure style, comfort, and fast healing.
Ear Styling: A bespoke service that helps customers curate the perfect ear stack by mixing and matching earrings and piercings, tailored to individual preferences and style.
Award-Winning Jewelry Designs: Nina Wynn’s handcrafted jewelry is made from high-quality materials and reflects the brand's dedication to timeless beauty and craftsmanship. Each piece is designed by Nina herself and created by her team of artisans.
While we are excited to welcome walk-ins for most services, please note that piercing services will remain by appointment only to maintain the highest level of care and safety. We encourage customers to book their piercing appointments in advance.
Stay Tuned for Our Grand Opening!
We are also thrilled to announce that a special Grand Opening event is in the works! More details about this exciting celebration will be revealed soon. The Grand Opening will be an opportunity to explore Nina Wynn’s full collection, enjoy exclusive promotions, and experience the brand's luxury services firsthand.
Visit Us:
Nina Wynn: Fine, Permanent & Piercing Jewelry
2247 Federal Blvd, Suite 101
Denver, CO 80211
We are excited to serve the Denver community and look forward to welcoming more customers into our studio. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way!
For media inquiries, please contact:
Matthew Iles
press@NinaWynn.com
720-802-3525
Matthew Iles
Wynn Group LLC
+1 720-802-3525
hello@NinaWynn.com
