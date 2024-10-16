LOGiiT Announces IMCA Membership

LOGiiT receives IMCA Membership

A New Chapter for Digital Logbooks in the Commercial Diving Industry

Receiving IMCA membership is an honour, and we are immensely grateful to IMCA for their support and professionalism during this process” — Lino Brogneri

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOGiiT is proud to announce that it has officially received membership from the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) This membership represents a significant achievement for the platform and solidifies its position as a trusted, cutting-edge digital logbook solution for commercial divers.IMCA is a globally recognised authority in the offshore and underwater industries, setting stringent standards for safety, professionalism, and operational excellence. Achieving IMCA membership is a milestone that further validates LOGiiT’s commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and innovative solutions for thecommercial diving industry.Acknowledging IMCA’s Support and ProfessionalismThe membership process was a rigorous one, and the team at LOGiiT would like to extend a sincere thank you to IMCA for their unwavering support throughout the journey. IMCA's professionalism and dedication to upholding industry standards were evident at every step, and their guidance has been instrumental in helping LOGiiTmeet these high expectations."Receiving IMCA membership is an honour, and we are immensely grateful to IMCA for their support and professionalism during this process," said Lino Brogneri, founder of LOGiiT. "Their dedication to safety and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our own mission, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come."With this membership, LOGiiT is poised to make a lasting impact on the commercial diving industry. The platform’s digital logbook allows divers to securely log their dive experiences, certifications, and qualifications in real-time, streamlining the entire process and ensuring that records are accurate and easily accessible.This modern approach eliminates the risk of lost paperwork and improves the efficiency ofcompliance checks, both of which are crucial in the high-risk environment of commercial diving.The IMCA membership is just the beginning of LOGiiT's journey to transform how the industry manages diver records. By continuing to work closely with the industry, LOGiiT is committed to enhancing the standard of safety, compliance, and professionalism.Looking AheadAs the industry shifts toward more digital, secure, and efficient solutions, LOGiiT is at the forefront of that change, helping to better ensure the safety and productivity of commercial diving professionals worldwide.For more information on LOGiiT and its IMCA membership, visit logiit.co or contactus at info@logiit.co.About LOGiiTLOGiiT is an innovative digital logbook platform that provides commercial divers with a modern, secure, and accessible way to track their diving activities and certifications. LOGiiT is helping to set a new standard for record-keeping within the offshore diving industry.About IMCAThe International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is a leading international trade association representing offshore, marine, and underwater engineering companies. IMCA’s mission is to promote safety, efficiency, and technical standards across the industry, providing guidance to its members to ensure compliance with the highest professional standards.

