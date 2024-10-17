Announcing the Grand 2025 MUSE Hotel Awards: Celebrating Global Excellence in Hospitality, Guest Experience, and Design

2025 MUSE Hotel Awards Call for Entries 2025 MUSE Hotel Awards Statuettes (Platinum, Gold & Silver)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) is officially launching the 2025 MUSE Hotel Awards, inviting entries from across the global hospitality industry. This prestigious award calls on worldwide hoteliers, architects, designers and hotel chains to showcase their most outstanding work across this premium industry, highlighting dedication to creating avant-garde guest experiences and elevating global hospitality standards.

2025 MUSE Theme: Celebrating Milestones

As MUSE marks its 10th Anniversary, this year’s theme, "Celebrating Milestones", honors the achievements that have shaped the world of hospitality. Each milestone represents a commitment to excellence, honoring the past while embracing a future of limitless possibilities in this esteemed industry.

“Celebrating MUSE’s 10th anniversary, we are proud to welcome the next wave of pioneers who will shape the future of hospitality brilliance,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This year’s theme perfectly reflects the vision and dedication behind every extraordinary hotel and design. It is a tribute to outstanding hotels and professionals in hospitality who has left an indelible mark on the world, redefining the industry and leaving a lasting mark across various categories.”

The MUSE Hotel Awards proudly opens its 2025 competition on October 14, 2024, with reduced entry fees during the Early Bird period. Focusing on Hotels and Hospitality Design, the competition celebrates innovation, luxury, and guest experiences. By maintaining accessible entry fees, the awards honor both emerging talents and established leaders, shaping the future of global hospitality.

Category Winners of the Year will be honored with a monumental symbol of excellence, a Limited Edition 2025 MUSE Statuette. Beyond recognition, winning in MUSE unlocks powerful PR and promotional opportunities, amplifying visibility and generating attention across the industry. A win not only boosts team morale but also builds guest confidence, attracting new clientele and positioning the establishment as a leader in hospitality excellence.

In addition, winners will have exclusive access to a comprehensive suite of marketing tools and resources to amplify their achievement. This package includes both physical and digital certificates, personalized interviews, site badges, official logos, press release templates, email signature badges, and more—ensuring effective promotion for their prestigious recognition and maximize visibility.

The submission guidelines can be found at the MUSE Hotel Awards’ here: https://musehotelawards.com/.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

