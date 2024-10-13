Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Bong Go Re: Affidavit of Col. Garma

October 12, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO
Re: Affidavit of Col. Garma

The Affidavit and statements of Col. Garma during the recent Quadcomm hearing are clear diversionary tactics to muddle the true issue she is facing - her participation in an alleged murder plot.

Malicious and unsubstantiated statements should have no place in any credible investigation.

I would strongly encourage the Senate to conduct an impartial investigation on these allegations.

Palagi kong sinasabi, karapatan ng taumbayan na malaman ang katotohanan. Doon lang sana tayo sa totoo at tama. Kilala n'yo po ako. Mas gusto kong magtrabaho at magserbisyo lamang sa kapwa ko Pilipino pero kung sariling pangalan ko na ang nadudungisan, hindi ako papayag dyan.

