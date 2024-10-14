Slaying Nashville: New Anthology Celebrates Women’s Impact on the City, Launches This October

Slaying Nashville, launches October 15

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slaying Nashville, part of the best-selling Slay the USA series , launches on October 15, 2024, on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This anthology captures the stories of women making their mark in Nashville, reflecting the city’s vibrant spirit. The launch event will take place at Main Street Gallery at Center615 from 6-8 p.m. on October 15.Curated by four-time best-selling author Leigh M. Clark, Slaying Nashville continues to celebrate authentic voices across the U.S. Known for her work as a motivational speaker, business strategist, and creator of Kindleigh, Clark spotlights women redefining success nationwide."I’m so excited to bring Slaying Nashville to life and share the incredible stories of these women who embody the spirit of this city," says Leigh M. Clark. "This series has been a joy to create, as we connect and learn from amazing female thought leaders across the US.”Slaying Nashville Authors:• Nicole Carver• Alexandra Watts• Annabelle Watts• Taylor Ferber• Vanessa Bentley• Maria Brito• Megan Ferrell• Liz Wool• Kimberly Greenwell• Jennifer Moore• Laura Pasyanos• Victoria 'Tori' Staggs• Erin Takiue• Valentina Bain• Serena Sacks-Mandel• Hannah NoelFeatured Stories Include:• Kimberly Greenwell, TV host, who combines media and design to create a new chapter in the homebuilding and real estate scene.• Hannah Noel, a rising star who shares her journey and her perseverance in overcoming obstacles while leaving her mark on Nashville's music industry.• Liz Wool, who transforms from a shy child to the founder and CEO of Public Speaking and Presentation Pros helping people find their authentic confidence in presenting.Launch Event Details:Date: October 15, 2024Time: 6-8 p.m.Location: Main Street Gallery at Center615 RSVP: leigh@leighmclark.comMedia representatives are encouraged to attend the event to meet the authors, hear their stories, and gain insight into the impact these women have on Nashville. Interviews and photo opportunities will be available. Check out more information on https://slaytheusa.com/ About the Slay the USA SeriesThe Slay the USA series captures the voices of women in cities across the country, sharing stories of boldness, courage, and authenticity. Curated by Leigh M. Clark, the series continues to inspire readers to make their mark in the world and celebrate the power of community and resilience.

