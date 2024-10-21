'Future Hack' by Dr. Dana Klisanin Wins NYC Big Book Award for Middle Grade Excellence

Dr. Klisanin, Author of the G.A.I.A. Series.

The NYC Big Book Award recognized “Future Hack” by Dr. Dana Klisanin as a winner in the Middle Grade Books category.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized “Future Hack” by Dr. Dana Klisanin as a winner in the highly competitive Middle Grade Books category. Judged by industry experts, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians, and professional copywriters, winners and distinguished favorites are chosen based on overall excellence.Dive into “Future Hack,” the award-winning adventure that takes young readers on a thrilling journey through time. Join Lexa and her friends, guided by Norbu, a mysterious time-traveler, as they uncover secrets at their school and embark on a mission to avert planetary crises. "Future Hack" is a captivating sci-fi fantasy adventure that blends friendship, courage, and environmental stewardship. This eco-friendly narrative highlights youth activism and empowers young readers to envision and work towards a sustainable future. With its innovative storytelling and diverse characters, the book inspires the next generation of leaders to take meaningful climate action, making it an essential read for young people in an era of environmental challenges. Genius Cat Books is thrilled to celebrate the success of one of our talented authors, who has achieved recognition as a NYC Big Book Award winner in the Middle Grade Excellence category," says its founder Karen Kilpatrick.In addition, Genius Cat Books proudly announces the release of “Norbu’s Secret,” the second book in the Chronicles of G.A.I.A. series by Dr. Klisanin, an award-winning Arkansas-based author and psychologist. Following the success of “Future Hack,” this new middle grade novel debuted on October 8, 2024, continuing the saga of young environmental heroes.Publishers such as Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, and Westminster John Knox Press participated in this year's NYC Big Book Award.“We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can’t wait to share these books with a global readership,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: NYC Big Book Award.

